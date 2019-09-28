Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that his wild interview with Rudy Giuliani played a role in her decision to call for an impeachment inquiry.

Before serving in Congress, Slotkin worked as an intelligence official and in the Department of Defense during both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s administrations. She flipped a GOP-held district in Michigan in 2018 that President Donald Trump carried two years earlier in 2016.

Cuomo asked her if she had seen a situation where civilians like Giuliani coordinated with the Department of State, as Giuliani said he is doing.

“I don’t know if it been done in the past but it is highly unusual, not something I’ve seen in 15 years in government,” Slotkin said. “I think mixing political and personal with professional and national security issues is always a dangerous game and never worth it. I think that it’s been cloudy at best starting with your interview with Mr. Giuliani.”

“I think he’s acknowledged the very basic top line fact here, which is that the president used his leverage on Ukraine to get them to provide some dirt on a political opponent. He acknowledged it in front of you, in front of everyone else. And that’s what changed for me is they were open about it. They didn’t seem to be shameful about it, and I just cannot accept that,” Slotkin continued.

“It is interesting how many of you heard Rudy Giuliani lay out the Biden case as flagrantly as he did, treat the facts the way he did, use the tone that he did and it started to make you think differently about what you had do in this situation,” Cuomo said. “That certainly was not his intention.”

Watch above, via CNN

