Congressman Steve Cohen (D- TN) panned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R- GA) press conference apologizing for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

Greene was roundly condemned for those comments weeks ago, but stood by them multiple times. However, she finally did apologize after visiting the Holocaust Museum on Monday.

At one point during the press conference, Greene was confronted over other remarks she made recently likening Democrats to Nazis — a comparison she didn’t as unequivocally back down from.

I asked Marjorie Taylor Greene today if she still stood by her comparison of the Democratic Party to the Nazi Party after she said nothing was comparable to the Holocaust. This was her answer pic.twitter.com/GLXLVdJQQP — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 15, 2021

Anderson Cooper started by asking Cohen if anything she said changed his opinion since he blasted her remarks last month.

“Not really,” Cohen said.

He told Cohen it was “good she did apologize” and may have learned something from the Holocaust Museum, “but she didn’t learn a lot.”

Cohen slammed Greene for the comparison between Nazis and Democrats, saying, “She didn’t learn much about really the experience of the Holocaust.”

“It didn’t sound like it came from the heart,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com