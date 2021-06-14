One Cable News Network Nearly Tripled the Friday Night Prime Time Ratings of a Competitor

Fox News nearly tripled the number of total viewers who tuned in to CNN during Friday night’s prime time lineup, according to data from Nielsen. Meanwhile, the network drew more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 in prime time.

Fox notched 2.24 million total viewers in prime time on Friday, and 366,000 in the demo. Meanwhile, CNN averaged 751,000 total viewers in prime time, and 151,000 in the demo. MSNBC was in the middle, with 1.62 million total viewers and 173,000 in the demo.

In total day, Fox was also first, with 1.39 million total viewers and 227,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.02 million, and third in the demo, with 123,000. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 646,000, and second in the demo, with 145,000.

Fox and Friends also won in the early morning, with 1.09 million total viewers (more than double CNN’s New Day) and 173,000 in the demo. Morning Joe was second, with 916,000 total viewers and 121,000 in the demo. New Day was third, averaging 505,000 total viewers and 102,000 in the demo.

As usual, Fox News dominated among the top five most-watched shows in cable news on Friday. Tucker Carlson Tonight took the top spot, with 2.69 million total viewers and 437,000 in the demo. The Five was second, with 2.43 million total viewers and 371,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was third in total viewers, with nearly 2.2 million, and fifth in the demo, with 256,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.12 million, and third in the demo, with 344,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with nearly 1.9 million, and fourth in the demo, with 316,000.

