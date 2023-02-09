DeSantis Will Quickly ‘Implode’ Under Trump’s Attacks, Predicts Former Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin

Former top Trump communications aide, Alyssa Farah Griffin, made clear during a discussion on the escalating feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that she has absolutely no confidence in DeSantis’s ability to withstand attacks from Trump.

The conversation on Thursday’s episode of The View kicked off with a recap of the most recent Trump attack on DeSantis, in which the former president shared memes accusing the Florida governor of “grooming high school girls with alcohol.”

DeSantis hit back gently the next day, suggesting that the former president’s time would be better served not “smearing” his fellow Republicans.

Co-host Ana Navarro declared she’s already over the GOP infighting ahead of the 2024 primary, which is still a year off.

“As I see it, as a Floridian. He spends his time fighting against drag queens, against black history books, against books, and against electric stoves,” said Navarro. “I guess that’s a thing now, to tell you the truth. I don’t know if it’s because I’m in Florida and I get a daily dose of it. I’m already so bored with this DeSantis-Trump fight.”

“I’m a lot more interested in George Santos and Mitt Romney. And I want to give Mitt Romney all the kudos for having the guts that most other Republicans in office do not have. And calling George Santos exactly what he is, an embarrassment,” Navarro added, going off on a bit of a tangent.

“How come Romney can do it and the others can’t?” asked Joy Behar.

“Because Romney isn’t running for president. Because Romney is already wealthy, he doesn’t need a gig on Fox News, because Romney has a moral compass, and because Romney knows the difference between truth and lies and because Romney is the freest guy in the U.S. Senate,” Navarro replied.

She went on to argue that Romney hadn’t planned to confront Santos, but the fact he was “standing there like the Wal-Mart greeter, ‘Welcome to our State of the Union,’ you know, and so I think that really pissed Romney off,” Navarro added.

“Because, I mean, to get Romney to call somebody an embarrassment and an ass,” she added as Behar jumped in.

“A sick puppy, that was really nasty I think. I loved it!” Behar interject.

“Which is, by the way, like swearing for Mitt Romney, joked Farah Griffin, who then turned the discussion back to the topic at hand.

“On DeSantis, I think he’s so overhyped,” she said, adding:

I’m just going to be honest. I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years. I think right now, you know, the party wants someone other than Trump. They want Trump lite. So they’re boosting and hyping DeSantis. He doesn’t do national interviews. He’s done nothing on the national stage. I think he will implode once Trump keeps going after him and going after him. So, I mean this is, my sense is this, is like how ugly this got this quickly is kind of remarkable and spells for a very bad two years ahead. Like he went, Trump went straight to like ‘”you’re a groomer” like maybe say back to like June before the primary like this went ugly very fast.

Later in the conversation, Behar asked, “What is DeSantis supposed to do in the primary debates when he calls him a pedophile or something on the air? What is DeSantis supposed to respond to that?”

“I honestly think you only defeat Trump by mocking the absurdity and rising above it like he’s called me a clown, a loser, a backbencher, all things I hope the former president would one day say about me,” Farah Griffin argued. “And you just ignore it, like let him look like an idiot — the juxtaposition of a principled, serious person who’s focused on the American public, which, by the way, I don’t think is DeSantis.”

Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment by arguing, “I’m watching them take a party that should be a great adversary for making the country better and grind it into the garbage.”

Watch the full clip above via ABC

