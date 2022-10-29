Devin Nunes Says He Condemns Pelosi Attack BUT: ‘Where Were Democrats and Pelosi’ When ‘Antifa Showed Up’ At His Farm?

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) blasted Democrats over their response to the assault on Paul Pelosi and asked where they have been when his own family has been threatened.

In Friday night Newsmax appearance, Nunes, the current CEO of Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Nunes stressed the attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was “inexcusable,” but also insisted Democrats “allow” such political violence to happen when they ignore it occurring on the opposite side of the political aisle.

“No one should condone this violence, but I want to take people back as someone whose family has been attacked by these raging lunatics,” Nunes said. “Where were the Democrats and Pelosi when people were outside my home with my young daughters in the home and my wife? Where were they when they targeted by 98-year-old grandmother? Where were they when Antifa showed up on my family’s farm?”

Democrats have “allowed” such behavior, according to the Republican.

“This is all stuff that Democrats have continued to allow to happen,” he said, citing aggressive protests against Supreme Court Justices since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo agreed, blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland for not taking action against SCOTUS protesters. One armed man was arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“We have got to condemn all all violence, all criminal activity, all the time, and it shouldn’t be contingent on politics whatsoever,” the Newsmax host said.

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker is currently being charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse, and other felonies. According to authorities, Pelosi dialed 911 while engaging with his attacker at his San Francisco home. The attacker had a hammer and police arrived as Pelosi was fighting with the intruder. Pelosi underwent surgery following the attack.

Watch above via Newsmax

