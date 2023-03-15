Disgraced Former Trump Attorney Warns New Trump Attorney He’ll End Up Like Him Thanks to ‘Dear Old Donald’

Michael Cohen, a former longtime lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, warned the former president’s newest attorney he could end up just like he did.

Cohen did time in federal prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and tax evasion. On Wednesday, he testified again before a Manhattan grand jury investigating a 2016 hush money payment Cohen made on Trump’s behalf to Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump. The payment was not necessarily illegal, but the probe is reportedly examining whether Trump falsified business records to obscure it.

After testifying, Cohen phoned into The ReidOut on MSNBC, where he offered reaction to comments by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump who appeared on Tuesday’s The Beat.

“He’s an absolute disgrace to the profession of law,” Cohen told Joy Reid. “I do know [Trump] certainly a whole lot better than Joe Tacopina. What I will tell you emphatically is what Joe is doing right now is he’s playing to a party of one. And that’s Donald Trump. He will say the most ludicrous nonsense that you can say because that’s what Donald wants to hear.”

Cohen said Tacopina erred by going on Ari Melber’s show.

“And that does not benefit Donald,” he added. “It doesn’t benefit Tacopina. And if he doesn’t watch himself, he may find himself like the rest of us. Myself, [John] Eastman, [Christina] Bobb, and Rudy Giuliani, and a whole slew of other attorneys that have found themselves in trouble thanks to dear old Donald.”

Reid replied by invoking the old joke that MAGA actually stands for “making attorneys get attorneys.”

Tacopina’s appearance on Melber was a thing to behold. The lawyer argued that when Trump claimed he didn’t know Cohen paid Daniels $130,000, he wasn’t lying because if he told the truth he would have been violating a confidentiality agreement. Elsewhere, Tacopina tried to yank away a piece of paper from Melber’s hands.

Watch above via MSNBC.

