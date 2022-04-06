Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison held nothing back as he called Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) a “little, maggot-infested man” for his insinuations against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Harrison was on Morning Joe Wednesday as the show talked about how Cotton railed against Jackson on the Senate floor while claiming she might’ve defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials. Joe Scarborough called Cotton’s remarks “shameful” by commenting that the senator — a Harvard-trained lawyer — was disingenuously attacking Jackson for doing her job as a federal public defender.

“She was doing what the Constitution of the United States guarantees every American, that lawyers will do, and that lawyers have done since the beginning of this republic,” Scarborough said. “He knows better. That’s what makes it so absolutely, positively shameful.”

When Harrison was asked for his take on Cotton, he said “In a Senate where there is Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low.” Harrison proceeded to invoke the story of Cassandra Butts, who former President Barack Obama nominated to be ambassador to the Bahamas back in 2014.

Cotton blocked Butts’ nomination back then, and she claimed he once told her he was doing that because he knew Butts and Obama were friends, and he wanted to “inflict special pain on the president.” Cotton’s office denied that the senator said any such thing to Butts, who died of leukemia after waiting over 800 days for a confirmation vote.

Between this and Cotton’s remarks about Jackson, Harrison unleashed a full-throated condemnation:

It shows you who this little maggot-infested man is. He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas…He put his hand on the Bible, took an Oath of Office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and he use it as a play toy. That is the Republican party we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation.

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com