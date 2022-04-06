Joe Scarborough blasted Senator Tom Cotton for claiming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson might have defended the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe focused on Cotton’s smears against Jackson for legally representing suspected terrorists over the course of her legal career. The senator not only attacked Jackson for arguing — as a defense attorney — that her clients were innocent, he invoked former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson as he remarked “the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might’ve gone there to defend them.”

After saying Cotton’s remarks “made the ghost of Joe McCarthy blush,” Scarborough focused on how Republicans have gone after Jackson for representing Guantanamo Bay detainees in her role as a federal public defender. Scarborough delved into Jackson’s explanation that she doesn’t get to pick cases to which she was assigned and that she was doing the job she was required to do.

From there, Scarborough tore into Cotton, accusing him of “acting stupid” and pretending not to know how this part of the legal system works despite his status as a Harvard-educated lawyer.

He is twisting this so out of context. It is a wretched display for yet another Ivy League guy. Another Ivy leaguer who went to Harvard Law School, lying to you, acting stupid about what happens when you’re a public defender, what happens when you’re assigned a case. You know why you’re assigned those cases? Because the Constitution of the United States of America, which Republicans like Tom Cotton claim to defend. They carry it around in their pocket, hold up their little pocket-sized Constitutions, but don’t really give a damn about what’s inside of it! Because if Tom Cotton did, he’d understand that she was doing what the Constitution of the United States guarantees every American, that lawyers will do, and that lawyers have done since the beginning of this republic. He knows better. That’s what makes it so absolutely, positively shameful.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

