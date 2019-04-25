DNC Chair Tom Perez: ‘We Are at War’ with Russia and Trump ‘Is Compromised’

Democratic National Committee chief Tom Perez says President Donald Trump is “compromised” as the rest of America engages in a cyberwar with Russia.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Perez spoke about how the DNC has pledged not to use stolen data or hacked materials in the 2020 election, and he wondered whether the RNC will do the same. From there, Perez said the DNC is working to bolster their cybersecurity measures in light of new reporting that the White House is deliberately trying not to say anything of Russian interference – both past and future – in front of Trump.

“We are at war now. It is a cyber war,” Perez said. “Unfortunately because our Commander-in-chief is compromised, the federal government is asleep at the switch…We can’t expect help from the administration.”

Camerota eventually asked what would Democrats do if hacks and “ill-gotten tactics” allowed them to obtain Trump’s tax returns or similar materials of interest. Perez insisted that those would be obtained through the subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee, which the president is currently resisting.

“What we are seeing is we need to restore the basic institutions of our democracy,” Perez said. “The homeland security secretary wasn’t even allowed to bring it up. We are at war, but our commander in chief is compromised, and that’s a problem. That’s what we are trying to address.”

Watch above, via CNN.

