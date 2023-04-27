‘Do Better’: Dana Bash Calls Out LA Times Over ‘Ex-Wife’ Headline, Explains ‘I’m a Veteran Journalist’

CNN’s Dana Bash had some choice words for the L.A. Times: “Do better.”

Bash tweeted the reprimand in response to a Times article, “John King Exits CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ for new role. His ex-wife Dana Bash will succeed him.”

Hey ⁦@latimes⁩ – yes John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an “ex wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please.

CNN confirmed Bash’s move to Inside Politics, which airs during the 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET time slot Monday through Friday. Bash holds the role of CNN’s chief political correspondent, and will remain the co-anchor of State of the Union on Sundays with Jake Tapper, according to the network.

Variety reports the new post is Bash’s “first weekday anchoring assignment in three decades.”

“After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives,” Bash said. “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

Just in time for the 2024 presidential race, King’s new role will center on voters in battleground states, according to CNN. King became famous for using CNN’s “Magic Wall” to explain voting trends and results to viewers.

The network says King requested the new role.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said in a statement. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

CNN has undergone some major shakeups since Jeff Zucker was ousted and Chris Licht named president in 2022. Those include the demise of CNN Plus, the cancellation of Brian Stelter‘s Reliable Sources, and the firing this week of controversial This Morning co-host Don Lemon.

