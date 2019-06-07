Ed Henry Mocks Pete Hegseth Over Trump’s July 4th Event: ‘I’m Sure’ You Would’ve Enjoyed Obama Doing Same

Fox & Friends featured a friendly but interesting discussion Friday morning that focused on President Donald Trump’s planned national address at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4th of this year.

Avid Trump supporter — and host of Fox & Friends Weekend — Pete Hegseth took the entirely predictable position that the Commander in Chief would simply be using the occasion in a purely patriotic and blaming Democrats for “playing partisanship with this.” In his esteem, the president “will not hold a political campaign” rather h”e will hold a rally for America.” Hegseth continued by adding “the problem with the left, they see President Trump, see partisanship.”

Ed Henry is also a co-host of the opinion program Fox & Friends Weekend, but as a former White House correspondent he has news bona fides, and often fills in as guest anchor for Fox News news programming. Confused? Yeah, well so is everyone else paying close attention to the shifting line between news and opinion programming at FNC. But I digress!

Henry jovially pointed out that if it were former President Barack Obama doing the same national address the year before election bid, there may very well be a different reaction amongst those who have now become Trump loyalists, like Hegseth.

Henry cited his own past experience for July 4th celebrations held by the White House under the previous president and noted “Presidents don’t speak at this. They stay at the White House. They host military guests. That is a private thing.” He added that Trump’s planned address is a “break from departure,” which I gather was intended to mean that it is a departure from recent tradition.

Henry then added “bigger than that I would love to see Barack Obama announce that on July 4th, 2011, right before he was election run that he was going to speak at Lincoln memorial? I’m sure Pete would have taken that really well.”

Hegseth laughed at the suggested and offered “I would have loved it!”

