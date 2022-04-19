Eric Bolling Pleads With Tucker Carlson to Stop Letting Russia Use Him For Propaganda: ‘You’ve Gone Too Far’

For the second time in as many weeks, Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling pleaded with Tucker Carlson Tuesday to stop allowing the Kremlin to use him in its war against Ukraine.

On April 6, Bolling noted Carlson is being used by Russian state media outlets to spread disinformation about the invasion. The host’s nightly monologues have been disseminated across state-run TV in Russia.

Bolling said Russians see Carlson “as their ally,” and referred to him as “the guy across the ocean who’s helping their cause.”

“Now is the time to come down from the ivory tower, time to speak out against past comments, current comments even, or actions that in any way show support for Russia — or can be used by Russia in a way to show that any of us support what they’re doing there,” Bolling said to a fellow conservative.

Two weeks have gone by, and Russian troops have continued to massacre Ukrainian civilians and encroach on sovereign territory.

Meanwhile, Carlson has continued to portray the crisis at the country’s border with Mexico as the one Americans should be more concerned about. He has also accused the media of oversimplifying the conflict in Europe.

According to Bolling, conservatives can be concerned about domestic issues, without ignoring the fact Ukraine has become a de facto battlefield between democratic peace and authoritarian violence.

“I want to be very clear for our audience,” Bolling cautioned. “I’m anti-war and I believe we should always secure America’s interests first and foremost, and that of the lives of our own citizens, of American citizens, should matter more than any other. Sorry, but that’s true.”

But the Newsmax TV host said the atrocities the world has witnessed in Ukraine should draw universal condemnation — including from Carlson.

“Blatant and horrifying war crimes committed by Russians against Ukrainian civilians have made it very clear that, yes, this war is in fact more black and white now than ever,” he said. ”If we say anything otherwise then we are on the wrong side of history.”

Bolling showed his audience Russian state TV footage, which celebrated Carlson. He asked the Fox News host if he is content with his show being used in such a way.

“Yes, Tucker, as you say, Putin did not invade our own border, but Putin did invade a sovereign state, spouting his historical lies,” Bolling said, before he asked, Why can’t we secure our own borders, but also support Ukraine?”

Bolling said Carlson is capable of making points about securing America’s sovereignty without “seemingly siding with Russia and a madman.” He also said that a notion Carlson supports Putin is harming the combined efforts of conservative media to hold American elected officials accountable.

“Last night, Tucker, you said, our leaders always go too far, and I agree,” he said to wrap up the monologue. “But now I fear you’ve gone too far too.”

He concluded by asking Carlson to join him by being on the “right side” of history.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

