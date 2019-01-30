Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Slams Trump Over Spat With Intel Leaders: Kim Jong Un Played Him ‘Like a Fiddle’

Former CIA Director John Brennan went on a tear today in response to President Donald Trump publicly trashing his own intel leaders.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Your refusal to accept the unanimous assessment of U.S. Intelligence on Iran, No. Korea, ISIS, Russia, & so much more shows the extent of your intellectual bankruptcy. All Americans, especially members of Congress, need to understand the danger you pose to our national security. https://t.co/9iV3BTKiEv — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 30, 2019

The former CIA director spoke with Chris Matthews tonight and said, “It is very dispiriting to members of the intelligence community who work day and night to keep this country safe. So his public disparagement of their leaders, I think, did not go down well. I would say that Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself, but I know he knows no shame.”

Brennan went on to talk about the problem this creates for America globally when the president is at odds like this with the intel community.

On North Korea specifically, he said Trump doesn’t understand the complexities there and added, “Kim Jong Un has demonstrated just how easy it is to play Donald Trump like a fiddle, which is what he has done, and there’s going to be another summit, and I think he has been duped by Kim Jong Un.”

At one point Matthews asked about Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs ripping DNI Dan Coats for contradicting Trump. Dobbs said there’s something “rancidly wrong” with these intel leaders.

Brennan responded, “There’s something rancidly wrong with the obsequiousness shown by people like Lou Dobbs and others, who are allowing Donald Trump to get away with this.”

