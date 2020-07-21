Ex-Fox Newser Alisyn Camerota Changes Mind After Lawsuit: Fox News ‘Rotten to the Core’

CNN anchor and former Fox News host Alisyn Camerota called her former network “rotten to the core” on Tuesday after a lawsuit accused Ed Henry of rape.

Speaking to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Camerota said, “I remember four years ago, back in 2016, when you interviewed me about things that went on with Roger Ailes and you asked me then, ‘God, is Fox just rotten to the core?’ And I said something like, ‘No, it’s not rotten to the core, there are good people there just trying to do their jobs.'”

“I’d like to amend my answer now if I may,” she declared. “Because given everything that has come out since then, I guess it is rotten to the core. I guess that even though there are really good people there who are trying to do their jobs, it’s not enough, because unless you get rid of and stamp out the predators, then of course the culture is still going to be rotten.”

“And didn’t they know this?” Camerota questioned. “When that outside law firm, Paul, Weiss, did their investigation back in 2016, didn’t Ed Henry’s name come up? Didn’t they know things about Ed Henry and yet they promoted him? And doesn’t that tell us all we need to know about the culture?”

A Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite, “There were not sexual harassment claims against Ed Henry at FOX News prior to Jennifer Eckhart’s claim on June 25, 2020.”

Former Fox Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart accused Henry of rape in a lawsuit filed Monday, just weeks after Henry was fired from Fox News following an internal investigation into her allegations. In a statement issued Monday, Fox News did not challenge her allegations against Henry: “Fox News already took swift action as soon as it learned of Ms. Eckhart’s claims on June 25 and Mr. Henry is no longer employed by the network.” Henry’s lawyer issued a statement calling the claims “false.”

Watch above via Fox News.

