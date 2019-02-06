Ex-NY Times Editor Jill Abramson Stands by Book 100 Percent: ‘I Certainly Didn’t Plagiarize’

Speaking with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, former New York Times editor Jill Abramson denied that she had plagiarized in her new book, Merchants of Truth.

“There are suggestions [on Twitter] that some parts of the book could be plagiarized that they’re matched to other writing that is very close in its wording here. Michael Moynahan of Vice is writing about this…Do you have any comment on this?”

Abramson replied that she “certainly didn’t plagiarize in my book.”

“There are 70 pages of footnotes showing, you know, where I got the information,” she added.

MacCallum then asked if it was possible that some were incorrectly footnoted or perhaps a “footnote issue.”

“No, I don’t think it’s an issue at all,” Abramson replied.

“So you are standing by your work 100 percent?” MacCallum pressed.

“Yes,” the author of Merchant of Truth replied.

Then when asked why people may be taking issue with the book, Abramson said: “I think they don’t like the portrayal of Vice. Although, I think it’s a very balanced portrayal.”

MacCallum was referring to tweets sent out by Vice reporter Moynihan on Wednesday night.

In those tweets he accused Abramson of numerous factual errors and plagiarism from multiple sources. He provided examples in the tweets.

Watch above, via Fox News

