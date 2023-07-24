Exasperated Jen Psaki Demands to Know Why GOP Candidates Refuse to Go After Trump: ‘What Are They Trying to Get Out Of This?’

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki expressed bewilderment at Republican candidates who refuse to criticize former President Donald Trump, even as they languish in the polls.

Guest-hosting for Chris Hayes on Monday’s All In, Psaki pointed to Trump’s myriad legal troubles that most of his primary opponents have either remained quiet about or described as political persecution.

One such case involves Trump’s actions after the 2020 election when he tried to overturn the contest. Special Counsel Jack Smith is probing the former president’s efforts to do so, as well as examining the role he played in riling up a mob that stormed the Capitol during the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Psaki played a clip of former Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump falsely claimed could refuse to certify the election as presiding officer. In it, Pence, who was the target of chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” that day, said he is “not yet convinced” Trump’s actions were criminal.

Psaki also aired a clip of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he hopes Trump does not get charged. In another snippet, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) said the only people responsible for Jan. 6 are the rioters.

“So, it seems that nearly all of the serious contenders to take on Trump have basically made the political calculation that it’s better to stand by him in the primary,” Psaki said. “But here’s the thing: it is not working. Mike Pence might not even make the debate stage. DeSantis is still running 30 points behind an Iowa despite betting big according to his aides on the Hawkeye State. And right now, Tim Scott is losing his own state of South Carolina by nearly 40 points.”

She noted that criticizing Trump is hardly a silver bullet, as Trump critics Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson remain in single digits.

“But at least, Hutchinson and Christie have clearly made the calculation that they won’t be remembered as enablers by the history books,” she went on.

Psaki then showed exasperation with the rest of the 2024 GOP contenders:

The rest of the field, though, is in a position where they are effectively enabling a guy who led an attempted coup. And for what? To maybe win a handful of delegates? I’m like, seriously asking you this. What are they trying to get out of this? Does Nikki Haley want to be the vice president that badly? Is Tim Scott hoping to be made secretary of commerce? What is it? Ron DeSantis just started his second term as governor. Don’t even get me started on Mike Pence. I have absolutely no idea what he wants out of this.

Trump maintains a wide lead on the Republican presidential field, despite the hopes of some Republicans who believed DeSantis would pose a formidable threat to the former president.

Watch above via MSNBC.

