Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.

Biden said during his remarks:

And so, at this moment, we must decide: What kind of nation are we going to be? Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.

Gutfeld, after he was asked to react, remarked on not only Biden’s comments but also about the fact that Jan. 6 is being commemorated at all.

Gutfeld said:

Well, this was the guy that was supposed to united the country and we’ve pretty much seen what he’s turned out to be. He basically, what he did, was he scolded millions of Americans for what he believes something very bad that they did. He is presuming their guilt. He is assuming they are guilty. That’s not what a president should do. He just reversed the presumption of innocence, concluding that all of those people there were guilty, and he is doing it from the highest office in the land. This is exactly what he did with the border patrol agent. This is exactly what he did with Kyle Rittenhouse, there isn’t a citizen in America that he would not bash if it suited him politically without the actual facts, without the truth.

Gutfeld added that America needs “a triple vaccine dose of fair and balanced. Because we are being force-fed, brainwashed from a media in an orgy of self-congratulation.”

Gutfeld then claimed that Democrats and the media are working in tandem to portray Jan. 6 as a sort of Pearl Harbor or 9/11. He concluded it was a day of violence that would not particularly stand out, if not for its potential to be used as political capital.

Gutfeld vented:

The fact is, why are we, probably the majority of Americans, letting anyone dictate a phony narrative under the guise of an anniversary, unless it is about the anniversary of Ashli Babbitt’s murder, because that’s more valuable than anything we listened to today. And it’s easy to commemorate one day, right, one day. Good luck commemorating the riots after George Floyd or the riots after Jacob Blake, or the riots after Trump was elected in 2016. You’d have to commemorate every single day. You would run out of damn candles if you commemorated that stuff. But this is easy. This is easy. It’s one day. They are trying to turn it into Pearl Harbor. They are trying to turn it into 9/11, but you can’t commemorate their crimes, because then you will realize how little the media and the Democrats cared about your actual suffering during those riots. So, they do this to place a target on the backs of their political enemies, the rubes. And they’re doing it as a coordinated effort and they want this thing to be permanent. Every year we are going to have to do that. I say no, F you.

