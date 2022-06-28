Failed Reagan Assassin John Hinckley Offers Remorse in First Interview Since Release: ‘If I Could Take it All Back, I Would’

John Hinckley Jr., the man who nearly killed former President Ronald Reagan, said he regretted his actions in his first TV interview since his release from all court supervision.

It was March 30, 1981 when Hinckley tried to kill Reagan in a misguided attempt to draw the attention of actress Jodie Foster. Reagan narrowly survived the attempt on his life, though Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and White House Press Secretary James Brady were also wounded — the latter of whom was permanently disabled and eventually died from the brain injuries he sustained.

Hinckley was committed to a psychiatric hospital for more than 30 years after being found not guilty by reason of insanity, but was granted conditional release from St. Elizabeths Hospital in 2016, and he was released from the last of his court oversight earlier this month.

In an interview with CBS’ Major Garrett, Hinckley spoke about the assassination attempt while saying he couldn’t remember his emotions from that day. Garrett asked if that was “because you don’t want to remember,” and Hinckley answered “maybe, maybe, but you’re right. It is something I don’t want to remember. It was all so traumatic.”

Hinckley went on to say he was sorry to the families of those he hurt, and also to Foster for dragging her into his infamy. He also acknowledged that the country was “traumatized” by the assassination attempt, and that he was “glad” he didn’t succeed.

“I have true remorse for what I did,” Hinckley said. “I know they probably can’t forgive me now, but I want them to know I am sorry for what I did.”

Hinckley continued by calling himself “the most scrutinized person in the entire mental health system for 41 years,” arguing that decades of treatment have alleviated his mental illness to the point he’s no longer a “crazy person.” When asked if he thinks he’ll ever get closure with those he hurt, Hinckley answered “I don’t know,” but “I don’t think they want to hear from me.”

“Would you like them to consider forgiving you?” Garrett asked.

“Yes. They probably can’t, but I wish they would,” Hinckley said. “I feel terrible for what I did and I’ve had remorse for many years for what I did. If I could take it all back, I would. I swear, I would take it all back.”

Watch above, via CBS.

