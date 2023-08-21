Adam Kinzinger Says Trump Is ‘Scared to Death of Chris Christie’

CNN senior political commentator and former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger suggested on Monday that former President Donald Trump is “scared to death” of his Republican primary rival Chris Christie and that Christie would “wipe the floor with him” during Wednesday’s debate.

Reacting to Trump’s decision to skip this week’s upcoming Republican primary debate, Kinzinger told CNN host Wolf Blitzer:

If he was the incumbent running for reelection— you know if this was 2020, like I get that, but he lost. He lost for the Republicans, the presidency. The Republicans have done nothing but lose since Donald Trump, and so I think if he’s gonna ask for their vote he needs to come in front of them again and explain why this time, instead of being a loser, he’ll be a winner. But he’s not gonna do it.

Kinzinger claimed, “I’m sure, you know, some political consultants — and they may be right from a textbook perspective — would say, you know, ‘Don’t go to the debate, there’s no benefit in it,’ but honest to goodness, Wolf, Donald Trump is a coward. He’s scared to death of Chris Christie because I think Chris Christie is gonna wipe the floor with him and I think that’s what he’s afraid of.”

The former congressman continued:

So what will be interesting in this debate is watching everybody kind of try to show their bona fides and pretend like they’re tough by attacking everybody else on that stage and staying quiet, with a few exceptions, on Donald Trump. So I guess from his perspective, he can sit back and watch them all tear each other up, but I think Chris Christie’s gonna really kind of bring the show and point out the cowardice of Donald Trump.

After weeks of speculation, Trump confirmed on Sunday that he would not be attending the first 2024 Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, despite meeting all of the requirements.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers,” Trump declared on Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

It has been reported that Trump intends to skip the Fox News-hosted debate in favor of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was ousted from the network in April.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly criticized Fox News, going so far as to call it “a hostile network.”

In June, Trump complained that Fox News’ coverage had become “very prejudiced” against him, while just last week he accused the network of purposely showing “the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back.”

Watch above via CNN.

