Fox Announces Debate Moderators For Next Republican Showdown at Ronald Reagan Library

Fox announced Wednesday the two debate moderators for the second Republican presidential debate next month at the Ronald Reagan Library.

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney and Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five on Fox News, will lead the September 27th in Simi Valley, California, airing on Fox Business as well as in Spanish on Univision.

The network hosted the first Republican primary debate last week, drawing in over 12 million viewers. However, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump skipped the event as his relationship with Fox leadership has crumbled in recent months.

The former president has previously indicated he will not attend future debates held through the remainder of the GOP presidential primary.

“We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with Univision to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president,” said Jay Wallace, president of Fox News, in a statement.

Varney has been at Fox Business since it originated over a decade ago and Perino joined Fox 14 years ago after leaving the George W. Bush’s administration. She currently co-hosts America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and The Five.

Meanwhile, host Ilia Calderón will host the debate as part of Univision. Fox News channel will simulcast the entire debate while a livestream will be offered on Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com