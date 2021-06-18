Fox Business’ Charles Payne Delivers Impassioned Monologue on Juneteenth: This Is ‘A Good Thing for All Americans’

Fox Business’ Charles Payne delivered an impassioned monologue on Friday in support of Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday.

Juneteenth had been recognized in many states already, but it was officially made a federal holiday this week after a bipartisan push in Congress. It passed unanimously in the Senate and overwhelmingly passed in the House.

Payne told viewers that Juneteenth is about “acknowledging the past” while moving forward as a nation.

“It’s sad to see that this day is already being politicized or deliberately misconstrued even before the ink has dried. Nobody is confusing this with July 4th Independence Day,” Payne said, referencing one of the reasons a smattering of Republican congressmembers gave for opposing the legislation.

I prefer to dwell on the fact that in this country we have fought and beaten the worst in human nature. Those human impulses, they never go away for any nation or any culture, and yet in America, they have been pushed further into the abyss and far from ever becoming normalized ever again. History allows us the opportunity to learn from the past and, by the same token, it frees us to empower to continue the lineage of maturation while carving out our own personal history. We can never rewrite the past and I don’t think we should even start trying to rewrite the past.

He said that Juneteenth makes him think about “the faces of those enslaved people weeping tears of joy” who “moved quickly to embrace their new lives,” and even got a bit personal talking about his own mother.

“She raised us to seize the future and not be chained to the past, not to allow the bondage of yesteryear to stall our own potential and our own opportunities,” he said.

“Juneteenth is a good thing for all Americans, so let’s all go out and seize the day.”

