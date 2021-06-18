Lindsey Graham Sets the Stakes for Midterms: GOP Winning in 2022 Would Mean ‘The Party of Trump Is Not Dead and Buried’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference Friday and said the stakes of the 2022 midterms couldn’t be higher for the GOP.

He warned the audience if Democrats win in 2022 and 2024, Democrats will “abolish the electoral college” and pack the court and make D.C. and Puerto Rico states.

“Winning in 2022 is the only option available for conservatism,” Graham continued.

If we win in 2022, it means the party of Trump is not dead and buried, it’s still alive. It means we stopped the most radical agenda in the history of mankind coming out of the House. If we can pick up one Senate seat it means we’ll have a say about the judges they pick and a lot of other things.”

The South Carolina Republican also touted that if Republicans re-take the Senate, he’ll be the budget committee chairman instead of Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "If we win in 2022, it means the party of Trump is not dead and buried it is still alive." pic.twitter.com/Ms4Z5GfWbX — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2021

Graham, who was incredibly critical of Trump during the 2016 election, was one of his most vocal congressional allies. He gave a very emotional speech on the night of January 6th, declaring “count me out!”, but he has since gone all-in on Trump as the future of the Republican party.

