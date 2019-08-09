Fox Business host Trish Regan personally appealed to President Donald Trump’s well-known affinity for historical greatness, urging him to disregard lobbying from the NRA and help pass gun control in the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings: “This could be this president’s Nixon-in-China moment.”

In the days since the twin massacres that claimed the lives of 31 Americans and wounded dozens more, Trump has been outspoken about the need for “meaningful background checks” and claimed that Republicans and Democrats are ready to come together to pass gun control. This optimistic rhetoric, however, is not new and critics have pointed out his “broken promises” about previous, similar statements by the president.

Regan, though, seems to have faith in Trump’s latest epiphany on gun violence. And she has notably broken from conservative orthodoxy and repeatedly voiced her support for more gun control measures — including an assault weapons ban — in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

“Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for saying that. It needs to be said,” Regan exclaimed on her Friday show after playing a clip of Trump endorsing mental health restrictions on gun ownership. “You don’t want people who are mentally ill having guns or access to guns. The funny thing about all this, not that there is anything funny about it because this very serious, but I imagine that, right about now, the NRA is wishing Barack Obama was still in office, right? Because, who would’ve thought that a conservative, endorsed by the the NRA, would actually be out there looking at so many common sense measures and reforms? I’ll tell you, this could be this president’s Nixon in China moment.”

Her guest, Trump 2020 board member John Fredericks agreed.

“What the president has proposed is common sense gun solutions,” Fredericks said. “He’s the only president in history, on the Republican, conservative side, who can stand up to the NRA and other bully gun lobbyists in America, who are using 1990 talking points for a 2020 problem.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

