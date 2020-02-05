Fox & Friends showed great indignancy that Democrats declined to clap for Rush Limbaugh as he received the Medal of Freedom at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

As part of Trump’s theatrics on Tuesday night, the president had First Lady Melania Trump bestow Limbaugh with the medal on his behalf. The conservative radio host attended the address shortly after announcing that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Fox & Friends talked about this on Wednesday with Republican former congressman Jason Chaffetz, and the conversation was interspersed with commentary about how Democrats mostly refused to applaud Trump throughout the entire speech. Limbaugh’s controversial, firebrand rhetoric throughout the years have made him less-than-popular among those on the political left, but nonetheless, the Fox panel noted the “moans and groans” that came from Democrats as he received the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“This is a man who’s fighting cancer,” Chaffetz said.

“How can you not stand up for someone in the fight of their life?” Steve Doocy asked.

“It’s just human dignity,” Chaffetz responded. “I just don’t understand on a human level why you can’t just stand and recognize somebody.”

The conversation continued with the panel remarking on how Limbaugh has “done a lot of good with his life” while also trashing Democrats some more for their rebukes of the president.

