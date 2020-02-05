comScore

Charlie Kirk Claims Nancy Pelosi Could Go to Prison For Tearing Up SOTU Address; The Internet Points and Laughs

By Charlie NashFeb 5th, 2020, 10:38 am

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was viciously ridiculed on Wednesday for suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face up to three years in prison for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“US Code prohibits the destruction of government records… Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address,” claimed Kirk in a Twitter post, after Pelosi ripped up the document on camera. “This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison.”

The post received over 65,000 likes and 20,000 retweets, however many social media users pointed out that you can’t go to prison for destroying a document copy, and that the government shreds many copies of documents a day.

Kirk also faced ridicule from those on both the political left and right.

Kirk has repeatedly found himself at the center of ridicule, be it over taking credit for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election victory, getting booed off stage by MAGA fans, or writing a passionate boycott speech against Chick-fil-A.

