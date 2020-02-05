Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was viciously ridiculed on Wednesday for suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face up to three years in prison for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“US Code prohibits the destruction of government records… Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address,” claimed Kirk in a Twitter post, after Pelosi ripped up the document on camera. “This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison.”

US Code prohibits the destruction of government records Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

The post received over 65,000 likes and 20,000 retweets, however many social media users pointed out that you can’t go to prison for destroying a document copy, and that the government shreds many copies of documents a day.

It’s a copy you dip shiz, but don’t even get me started on the originals Trump destroys every day… https://t.co/c0rCEBSNj6 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 5, 2020

Kirk also faced ridicule from those on both the political left and right.

even he knows a copy of a speech isn’t a government record, he just wants to spread a lie. any lie. https://t.co/9HC5heJYDK — drew olanoff (@yoda) February 5, 2020

He wouldn’t make it through the first semester of law school. https://t.co/I0Kw56kFrV — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 5, 2020

Even for you this is dumb, chief. https://t.co/khlVVwD8p8 — Iowa Caucus-Noer (@jgrantaddison) February 5, 2020

What did the 9-1-1 operator say? https://t.co/72dyhybt7o — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 5, 2020

Dumb as a bag of wet hair https://t.co/pix7qjmLBd — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 5, 2020

No one tell Charlie that Trump rips up government records all the time. https://t.co/bDljV0nKYY https://t.co/UqKbm7OEOM — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 5, 2020

Kirk has repeatedly found himself at the center of ridicule, be it over taking credit for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election victory, getting booed off stage by MAGA fans, or writing a passionate boycott speech against Chick-fil-A.

