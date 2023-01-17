Fox & Friends Call for Investigation Into CBS, NBC Sitting on Biden Classified Docs Story to Swing the Election

Fox & Friends suggested CBS and NBC should be investigated for allegedly withholding what they knew about President Joe Biden’s classified documents until the midterm elections were over.

Brian Kilmeade reviewed the timeline for the Biden documents case and noted how the investigation began when Biden’s lawyers discovered the first set of documents in the president’s former office; they alerted the National Archives in early November. Then more documents were found at Biden’s house.

“The other bigger question is why didn’t we know about this before the election?” Kilmeade asked. “Whose decision was it?”

Biden’s team handed the documents over to the National Archives and has complied with Justice Department’s investigation so far. This flew over Ainsley Earhardt’s head as she complained about the “double standard” between Biden’s case and the classified materials former President Donald Trump improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago and refused to turn over despite a subpoena.

[Biden] said President Trump was ‘irresponsible‘ for having classified information. Meanwhile, we keep finding more at his location, at the his office in Washington, three different times, they found classified materials at his Wilmington, Delaware house. We want to know why they kept this from the American people before the election. They knew about this days before the midterms. Why was Trump’s house raided and not Biden’s house? Why did the FBI take pictures of Trump’s classified documents and not Joe Biden’s, and why weren’t Donald Trump’s attorneys allowed to be inside Mar-a-Lago when they were raiding his house, yet Biden’s attorneys were the ones that found all this classified information.

Steve Doocy kept the timing of the story front and center by saying, “the Democrats were protected for the midterms.” He then wondered if this was part of some larger scheme to dissuade Biden from pursuing reelection.

“Now, it kind of looks like somebody, maybe on the Democrat side, is trying to sandbag Joe, get rid of Joe for 2024,” Doocy said. “Because this was not an authorized leak from the Department of Justice. They kept it quiet for months, and then suddenly, conveniently, new year, what do we learn? We find out all this stuff.”

Kilmeade got back into the mix by saying Karl Rove told him that CBS- which broke the documents’ story- had the story in November, “and they held it.”

“Why did they hold it?” He asked. “Who convinced them to hold it? Since when do you hold a story like this until January? And then NBC finds out about the next tranche that was found. These are two outlets pursuing a story, and they seem pretty exercised in the press room too.”

“If that is true, then NBC and CBS — if they knew before the election, they both helped the Democrats,” said Doocy, “and that needs to be an investigation.”

