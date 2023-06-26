Fox & Friends Declares Putin’s Future ‘In Doubt’ After Wagner Revolt: ‘He Looks Weak’

Fox & Friends believes that the Wagner Group’s mutiny in Russia has seriously undermined Vladimir Putin’s standing as an international strongman with a powerful grip over the country.

The show started the week by discussing the fallout from the mercenary army’s revolt and Yevgeny Prigozhin’s exile after calling off Wagner’s approach on Moscow.

“He looks weak,” Steve Doocy summarized. “And you know what? Russians with ties to the Kremlin are relieved that after what happened over the last 72 hours…that there is not a civil war in Russia, tearing the entire country apart. That’s the silver lining, but nonetheless, the future of Mr. Putin is in doubt.”

Ainsley Earhardt followed up on that by taking note of Prigozhin’s social media silence after the Kremlin dropped its charges against him. Meanwhile, Brian Kilmeade contrasted Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When Zelensky is attacked, they say ‘Do you want a ride out?’ He says ‘No. I need armor. I’m going to stay and fight.’ And is he fighting for 15 months. When Vladimir Putin gets threatened by his own mercenary force, he runs to St. Petersburg. So there goes the difference in character.

The show continued to focus on Putin’s silence since the weekend rebellion, plus Prigozhin’s contradictions of Russia’s narratives about the war in Ukraine. Doocy brought the conversation full circle by remarking once more that Putin “suddenly doesn’t look so strong,” nor can he guarantee the country’s security.

“Mr. Putin, he might not think about buying green bananas, just saying,” Doocy said. Earhardt followed that up by calling the uprising “the biggest threat to Putin in his 23-year reign.”

