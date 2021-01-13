Fox & Friends Host Says Republicans Would Definitely Impeach a Democratic President For Behaving Like Trump

Frequent viewers of Fox & Friends may have noticed that, among Fox News stable of opinion hosts, Steve Doocy has wisely kept his powder dry defending President Donald Trump over the past few months.

Doocy is an unabashed supporter of the traditional Republican agenda. As a clear split appears to be emerging over impeachment proceedings between establishment GOP and Trump’s base, Doocy is unafraid to call it as he sees it, from what seems a pro-establishment point of view.

The House of Representatives is voting today to impeach President Trump over his behavior before and during the deadly Capitol insurrection led by his supporters, which came after the “Save America Rally.” News broke last night that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reported to be more than “50/50” on the idea of impeachment, and several House Republicans openly announced support, most notably Rep. Liz Cheney.

Fox & Friends has long been Trump’s favorite show, as they have consistently been all-in on Trump. But with the president in grave political trouble and only a week left in his administration, opinion hosts are likely struggling with pivoting to a post-Trump and pro-GOP establishment position (and risk angering millions of pro-Trump viewers) or doubling down on the outgoing president.

Doocy, on Wednesday morning, did a good job of not really taking a clear position on the aforementioned quandary but fairly noted that there would be much less of a debate if the scenario were politically reversed.

“Let’s put the shoe on the other foot,” Doocy said. “If a Democrat president did what happened last week, would the Republicans in the House and Senate vote to impeach him if they could? The answer is yes.”

Brian Kilmeade continued to explain his confusion over impeaching a president that has only seven days in office. “How does it help to impeach someone who will be at his resort?” he exasperated. It makes “no sense” to impeach someone “who is leaving anyway. And you go, you are fired, I left. How does that help?”

Steve Doocy replied flatly that “members of Congress ultimately want accountability.”

Bingo.

Watch above via Fox News.

