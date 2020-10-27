Fox & Friends Sees Hope For a Trump Win in People Searching ‘Can I Change My Vote’ on Google

Fox & Friends repeatedly brought up a report that shows there was a spike in Google searches for “Can I change my vote?” indicating it could be good for President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects.

The Google search trend was first brought up by co-host Steve Doocy, who said on the show, “Apparently, according to Google Trends, one of the searches that is trending right now is the question, ‘Can I change my vote?'”

Doocy was referencing a New York Post article that reported that searches for “Can I change my vote?” spiked on Google amid the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

“Also in a number of states this is tied to searches for Hunter Biden, and I’m sure after the former vice president said this stuff about fracking, people might have second thoughts,” Doocy continued, adding, “But nonetheless, according to this article, it is possible to change your vote even though you have early voted via absentee ballot.”

RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende responded, “That varies by state. So before you go marching down to your local board of elections, make sure you are one of the states where you can do that, but as it turns out, yes, in a lot of states you can change your vote after you voted early or absentee.”

Twenty minutes later, Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt also brought up the Google trend data, saying, “According to Google trends data, guess what has been trending over the last few days? ‘Can I change my vote?’ and ‘Hunter Biden.’ So it appears maybe people who voted for Biden, because of Hunter, his son, they want to change their votes.”

“And I was shocked to know in New York, some states you actually can change your vote. If you mailed it in you can actually go to the polls or you can call the Election Commission and ask for a new ballot,” she explained, noting, “Not all states.”

The Google trend data was brought up yet again less than an hour later by Doocy during an interview with Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL).

“There’s something else that people are regretting right now, and that is there’s an item in the New York Post that talks about how currently, according to Google trends, the question, ‘Can I change my vote?’ is trending. It’s also trending with Hunter Biden,” Doocy told Waltz. “So you’ve got to do the math and you figure out, well people might be thinking I wish I wouldn’t have voted a certain way.”

“Of course the requirements vary state by state, but nonetheless, for people this late in the game to be thinking, ‘How do I do it?’ — and apparently it is possible in certain states — that says something about the people who have already cast those ballots,” he concluded.

