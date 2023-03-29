Fox Host Asks George Santos If He Has an OnlyFans Account

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appeared on Fox Business Network on Wednesday night where for some reason he was asked if he has an OnlyFans account and can peel bananas with his feet.

OnlyFans is a social media app often used by sex workers who post sexually explicit content for paying subscribers.

Host Kennedy welcomed Santos for a very friendly interview with the serial liar who was elected to Congress in November. Weeks after his election, he was revealed to have fabricated much of his life story.

“Have you apologized for some of the whoppers that you let loose?” she asked.

“I have re-litigated this several times with several different shows,” he replied. “At this point, I feel I don’t have to do that anymore. I have said my piece. I just want to get past this and get to work.

The host asked Santos about the infamous confrontation he had with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) at the State of the Union in January.

“So, I know Mitt Romney got in your face,” she said. “So, as Mitt Romney found you and said, you don’t deserve to be here, go sit in the back of the bus, son.”

“So, what I usually say is, it’s not the first time that somebody’s told me I don’t belong and shut up and sit in the back of the room,” he replied. “And I refuse to do that. And it’s not going to be Mittens that’s going to do that, and I’m going to listen to. So Mitt Romney can go back to Utah and do whatever he does, work against Republicans like he does every cycle, and pretend he’s a Republican, but, in reality, we all know he’s a Democrat.”

For some reason, Kennedy then asked Santos if he has an OnlyFans page.

“Is it true that you have an OnlyFans page and you can peel a banana with your feet?” she inquired.

“I don’t have one,” he said. “I just discovered what OnlyFans was about three weeks ago when it was brought up in a discussion in my office.”

“You just can’t tell the truth,” she replied.

A cursory search of the internet thankfully yielded no results involving Santos, OnlyFans, and bananas.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com