Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum pressed Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday for why President Donald Trump didn’t promote face masks earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House adviser joined MacCallum on America’s Newsroom to defend the administration’s leadership on the pandemic, but she took time to take a shot at “press people who are asking questions that have nothing to do with the development of vaccines and therapeutics.” As Conway touted the return of coronavirus press briefings, she showered praise on Trump for urging Americans to wear a mask and follow public health guidelines.

“I would say to all those people out there who are resisting wearing a mask, listen folks, it costs nothing, it takes two seconds, and you will get your liberties back sooner if you wear your mask,” Conway said.

Trump has shot down calls for a mask mandate, mocked others for wearing them, and made a point of not wearing one recent weeks, as the United States coronavirus pandemic spirals.

MacCallum interjected to note that “there are people at home who will listen to that and say why didn’t the White House have this message for all of us two months ago? Why now? Why wasn’t this pushed and emphasized and encouraged by the president back then when it might have made even more of a difference?”

Conway claimed Trump said months ago people should wear masks if they want to, and that health professionals recommended against public mask-wearing early in the pandemic. She also spoke about how White House personnel are tested for Covid-19 on a regular basis, “but we don’t know that about the rest of the country.”

The question to Conway comes a day after Trump was asked why doesn’t he wear a mask more often if its as “patriotic” as he says.

Watch above, via Fox News.

