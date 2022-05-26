Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum Proposes Gun Reform: ‘Might Help Save Some Lives’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum called for gun safety measures while addressing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“There are things that will not take away anyone’s freedom and that might help to save some lives and I think it’s time for people to come together on both sides of the aisle and figure out what some of those might be,” MacCallum said Thursday.

MacCallum made the suggestion during a discussion on gun control measures with Fox News contributor Dan Henninger and host Geraldo Rivera.

Henninger argued that gun control regulations do not work, citing gun violence in liberal-leaning cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.

“I have been in this business for over 50 years, Martha. I’ve seen society — I started Labor Day 1970, right here in New York,” Rivera responded. “I’ve seen all of these cultural phenomena, all of these trends, this and that. I can’t speak to — I’m no expert, I’m just an eyewitness. But what thing I can say is it’s preposterous because we can’t do everything that we don’t do something.”

Rivera went on to argue that it simply should not have been so easy for mass shooters to purchase their weapons.

“This should not be so easy,” he said. “They can just go and buy the weapon on a whim, take their piggy banks, $2,500, and buy enough gun power to wipe out a classroom, to kill all of these babies? I mean you can see the anguish of these families, and that a man who died of a heart attack because he was family had been so afflicted. This is terrible. Do something. We can’t do everything. Do something.”

He went on to propose a “juvenile assault weapons ban” or other safety measures.

“If you make it a 21 law, someone suggested even making it so that you have to have — you can’t rent a car until you’re 26 years old in this country,” MacCallum responded. “You can’t rent a car until you’re 26. Another suggestion is to have an older adult of a certain age that comes along with you for the purchase of that gun in order to have that background check done.”

Watch above, via F0x News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com