Fox News anchor Bret Baier voiced his sympathy for NBC News’ technical difficulties during the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night, saying the audio issues were “painful to watch.”

“The last moment that I chose was the NBC moment, and it was a painful one,” Baier began, adding that his team knows what it’s like.

“Live TV is tough,” Fox News anchor Shannon Bream added.

“Technical problems. Stuff happens,” Baier said. “Chuck Todd did the right thing, tossing to a commercial break. But it was painful to watch. We’ll take a listen, and then I got more painful right after.”

The “more painful” part was President Donald Trump’s response, as he ripped the network for the audio issue.

“They should be ashamed for having such horrible technical breakdown,” Trump tweeted in one of his two posts on the debate. “Unprofessional and only worthy of a fake news organization which they are.”

During the NBC tech issues, moderator Chuck Todd responded by noting, “We are hearing our colleagues audio. If the control room could turn off the mics of the previous moderators.” He then brought the segment to commercial while the tech problems were reserved, while his co-moderator Rachel Maddow joked, “We are prepared for everything.”

During CNN’s post-debate analysis, anchor Anderson Cooper also touched on NBC’s issues: “Hopefully we won’t have the sound problems.”

