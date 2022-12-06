Fox News Contributor Ari Fleischer Denounces Trump’s ‘Outrageous’ Call to Terminate the Constitution

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer lit up former President Donald Trump over his call for the “termination” of the Constitution so a new presidential election can be held immediately.

Trump is still smarting over his 2020 election loss, which he falsely claims was a rigged contest. On Saturday, the former president said the government’s founding document should be tossed.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.

Republicans have largely ignored Trump’s comments, though when pressed, some have grudgingly distanced themselves from the remarks.

On Tuesday’s Special Report on Fox News, anchor Bret Baier noted Republicans’ reaction and asked Fleischer for his response.

“Your thoughts on this and what it means for the former president,” Baier prompted.

Fleischer, a former press secretary for George W. Bush, responded:

I think of all the things President Trump, former President Trump has ever said, this is probably the most outrageous. I just don’t know how in the name anybody could think that our Constitution, the thing that has saved a Union, the thing that we fought wars over can be suspended. It can’t. It has to be honored and followed. It’s a reverent document and we should revere it. So, I’m just baffled by what he said. You know, the strain is always, “He does good things. President Trump does good things and says terrible things.” But particularly after the Jan. 6 riot, it’s just inexplicable to me that former President Trump could come down on that side in any way, shape, or form.

Conservative pundits have appeared more willing to cross Trump in recent weeks, particularly after several of his endorsed candidates in close, high-profile races fared poorly in November’s midterm elections.

Watch above via Fox News.

