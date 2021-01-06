Fox News Cuts Away From Don Jr. Speech After He Starts Screaming Profanities

Fox News cut away from Donald Trump Jr. when his speech at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. turned profane.

The adult son of President Donald Trump spoke ahead of his father on Wednesday, during a rally held to protest the 2020 election and Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

The Trump scion used much of his furious speech to swear political vengeance on Republicans who do not back his father and allies in their attempt to overthrow the election.

“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he proclaimed. “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you and we’re going to have a good time doing it!”

The speech went on with more angry rhetoric against Democrats before Trump Jr. exclaimed to the crowd, “Thank you for standing up to the bullsh*t!”

He then began to rail against a study suggesting transgender women perform better in female sports, screaming “No shit!”

For whatever reason, Fox News chose that moment to cut away from Trump Jr. and threw their feed back to Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom.

Watch above, via Fox News.

