Former Florida attorney general and Trump impeachment lawyer Pam Bondi screamed Quelle horreur! at some jokes made by comedian Laurie Kilmartin on MSNBC Sunday.

Kilmartin was reacting to the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion. Many suspect the leak is the handiwork of a liberal law clerk.

“Here’s my feeling about the leaker,” Kilmartin told host Ayman Mohyeldin. “I would like to find out who the leaker is, so I could make sweet love to that person, because that person is a hero to me. Ok?

“And if the leaker — a lot of people are saying it could be a conservative — if the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus, and let them know.”

Mohyeldin cracked a smile as Kilmartin spoke.

On Monday, Sean Hannity played the clip and asked for reactions from Lara Trump and Bondi.

After Trump said, “Shame on that woman,” Hannity turned to Bondi. She proceeded to clutch all the world’s pearls, aghast at Kilmartin’s remarks:

Sean, that foul and vulgar comedian is a zero. She is–she shouldn’t have been on TV. She’s trying to – for shock value – save a failing career. She’s also a woman who had mocked God in a stand-up comedian skit she did. So, she’s a zero. The host laughed. He encouraged her. He laughed at what she said. NBC, they need to come out and say how horrible what she said on TV, on national TV was. This was a news show, an alleged news show where she came out and said these things. She’s, she’s horrible. She’s a nothing. That network, they need to apologize.

The Supreme Court is expected to formally announce its decision in the Dobbs case in June. Observers also anticipate that’s when the court will decide whether Bondi’s hoarding of pearls violates the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890.

