Fox News host Emily Compagno argued on Tuesday’s Outnumbered that the U.S. is “already at war” with China during a discussion about the Chinese spy balloon, which has dominated the network in recent days.

“And just remember, whatever intel the Chinese gleaned during its seven-day joyride before we did decide to shoot it down was worth it getting shot down,” Compagno said, beginning a lengthy diatribe.

Fox News reported on Monday that the Pentagon claimed the spy balloon was blocked from viewing any sensitive sites in the U.S.

“Because the $400,000 we spent on the Sidewinder missile, the $200 million we spent on the F-22, well, maybe that price is comparable to what the Chinese spent on their surveillance and that payload and whatever it was,” she continued, adding:

It was worth it because they knew that we would shoot it down, even though the defense and intelligence communities apparently ignored the president for a good 3 to 4 days before acknowledging his order.

Notably, both Biden and the Pentagon have noted that the president asked for options for shooting down the balloon as soon as it was detected over the continental U.S., but opted to heed advice from military leaders that the debris field would pose too a great a danger to do so until it was over the ocean.

“I have to point out as well Karine Jean-Pierre’s response when she said, ‘It’s up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want,’” Compagno continued.

“And Ainsley you mentioned a few minutes ago you said that how a general predicted we would be at war with China in 2025. I argue we are already at war. We have been, as they’ve infiltrated every component of our society, of our sovereignty for so long,” she declared, adding:

And contrast, Karine Jean-Pierre statement with Secretary Pompeo statement when he said, ‘We have stopped pretending that Huawei, for example, is an innocent company.’ ‘We have called it what it is a national security threat. We’ve taken action accordingly,’ he said. We’ve opened our arms to Chinese citizens and they’ve bit us in the hands. Christopher Wray got in on the action. He said as well he slammed, You know, whatever I have is quoting here, we owe that the American people are more attuned than ever to the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses not only to our way of life, but to our very lives and livelihoods.

“And instead we have a lackluster commander in chief and an apologist secretary who says it’s up to the Chinese and it’s not, it needs to be up to us,” Compagno concluded.

Biden shooting down the spy balloon over the weekend was met with bipartisan support and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) signaled a bipartisan resolution condemning the Chinese balloon is likely in the days ahead.

“I think you could see that this week,” McCarthy told reporters Monday. “I think our greatest strength is when we speak with one voice to China.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com