Fox News Host Kennedy Complains That Outnumbered Returned from Commercial With a Springsteen Song: ‘I Think He’s a Big Commie!’

Fox News’ Kennedy was displeased by the song chosen to play the Outnumbered hosts back from the commercial break on Monday.

“I don’t like Bruce Springsteen,” Kennedy announced as his hit “Glory Days” played following a commercial break. “I think he’s a big commie!”

The host went on to clarify that while she likes “Glory Days” and “Born in the U.S.A,” she generally dislikes the singer, who she reasoned has “turned into a massive pinko.”

“Pinko,” coined in the 1920s, is a disparaging term used to describe someone with radical leftist views, who is regarded as sympathetic to communism or socialism.

Kennedy likely thinks Springsteen has turned into a “commie” because of his disdain for Donald Trump and his vocal support for the Democratic Party — perpelled by his work and personal relationship with former President Barack Obama.

While Kennedy said she liked Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A,” presumably because its become an American anthem, the song was penned as a criticism of the Vietnam War.

“Got in a little hometown jam/So they put a rifle in my hand/Sent me off to a foreign land/To go and kill the yellow man,” Springsteen — who ultimately avoided the Army — sings in the second verse.

The song’s fourth and fifth verses also allude to the hardships of being a veteran, highlighting how many return from war with “nowhere to go.”

I had a brother at Khe Sanh

Fighting off the Viet Cong

They’re still there, he’s all gone

He had a woman he loved in Saigon

I got a picture of him in her arms now Down in the shadow of the penitentiary

Out by the gas fires of the refinery

I’m ten years burning down the road

Nowhere to run ain’t got nowhere to go

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com