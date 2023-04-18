As Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News gets underway, a report says the network intends to present clips from The Simpsons to the jury as part of their defense.
NBC News reported on Tuesday that the network included four Simpsons clips in their list of trial exhibits. While the purpose of these clips is unclear, the commonality is that they come from episodes where Homer Simpson casts his vote for president in the last four general elections.
These are the clips that will be shown, per the report:
— Season 20’s “Treehouse of Horror XIX” shows him attempting to cast a ballot for Barack Obama.
— The promotional short “Homer Votes 2012” shows him voting for Mitt Romney.
— The YouTube short “Homer Votes 2016” features Russian President Vladimir Putin disguising himself as an American voter and trying to convince Homer to vote for Trump.
— Season 32’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” finds Homer unsure whether to vote for Trump or Biden.
The Simpsons has been a longtime staple of Fox broadcasting network’s prime-time lineup, though the series has been owned and produced by Disney ever since the company acquired Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment assets in 2019.
