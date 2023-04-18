As Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News gets underway, a report says the network intends to present clips from The Simpsons to the jury as part of their defense.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the network included four Simpsons clips in their list of trial exhibits. While the purpose of these clips is unclear, the commonality is that they come from episodes where Homer Simpson casts his vote for president in the last four general elections.

These are the clips that will be shown, per the report:

The Simpsons has been a longtime staple of Fox broadcasting network’s prime-time lineup, though the series has been owned and produced by Disney ever since the company acquired Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment assets in 2019.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com