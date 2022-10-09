Fox News Panel Unanimously Beats Down Herschel Walker’s Abortion Denials: ‘He Does Not Look Credible’

A panel of Fox News pundits unanimously destroyed denials from Herschel Walker in response to a raft of allegations he encouraged a former girlfriend to get multiple abortions.

The Republican nominee for senate in Georgia has repeatedly denied a Daily Beast report — and other subsequent reports — that he paid the mother of one of his children for an abortion.

The woman, who has remained anonymous, said the ardent anti-abortion candidate twice encouraged her to have an abortion. Walker has also faced vocal criticism from another son, right-wing influencer Christian Walker, who accused him of violence, dishonesty, and failing to raise his many children.

Walker’s scattershot denials have been met with skepticism. They have gone up against evidence obtained by the Daily Beast, which included a receipt from the abortion clinic and a $700 check sent from Walker to the woman.

On Sunday, a panel on Fox News show MediaBuzz unanimously dismissed his efforts to dodge the story.

“I must say Herschel Walker’s initial denial, given that the $700 check to the unnamed woman during came during the period when she had an abortion, came across as pretty thin,” MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz said.

“This is not a baseless allegation, this is not Kavanaugh 2.0 as he’s claiming,” Fox News contributor Guy Benson agreed.

Kurtz asked Fox Business anchor Liz Claman if the media has a responsibility to make clear that “the denial doesn’t quite add up.”

“I’m not just talking about the left-leaning media — he does not look credible in his denials here,” she said.

Claman noted that even Fox News host Sean Hannity, who encouraged Walker to run for senate, confronted him on those denials when the former football star appeared on his show earlier this week.

“Sean came out swinging,” Claman said. “I don’t know if Herschel Walker thought that he might get a free ride because Sean was the person who really encouraged him to run.”

Claman continued:

But Sean came out and said, wait a minute, do you recognize the signature on this card? And Herschel Walker said I hadn’t seen it. Meantime, it was on the screen right next to him. And then he tried to kind of move on and say that this was just rivals trying to come at him right before the election. And Sean wasn’t having any of it, he came out and quickly said, well, what about the $700? Did you write that? And he said, Well, I give money to a lot of people. ABC News has come out and gotten a statement from Herschel Walker, who in essence said, you know what, if it were to be true, nothing to be ashamed about. But Walker always has said abortion is murder. So ergo, murder is not something to be ashamed about? This is not good for Herschel Walker.

Kurtz aired an exchange between Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and Walker he said he found “suspicious,” in which Walker said he didn’t know the woman. Days later, the Beast reported the woman is the mother of one of his children, and Walker admitted he knew the woman.

“Was he caught in a lie?” Kurtz asked Benson.

“It appears that way,” Benson said.

Watch the segment above, via Fox News.

