Fox News’s Bret Baier Pushes Gov. Youngkin on Trump’s Wild Attack on McConnell and Wife ‘Coco Chow’: ‘What Do You Say to That?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier pressed Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) on Monday to address a wild attack on GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife by former president Donald Trump.

“Your name’s coming a lot up in discussion about 2024. I’m not going to press you on this because I think I know the answer already,” began Baier, adding:

But I do want to press you on this aspect of it, in your win for governor, a lot of experts said you did a great job of touching the Trump voter to make sure that you were dealing with those concerns, but also dealing with moderates. When you have the former president over the weekend posting on truth social, this statement that gets a lot of, raises a lot of eyebrows and calls for. He says that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a ‘death wish’ and that he ‘must seek immediate help and advise advice from his China-loving wife, Coco Chow.’ That’s to quote from the post. What do you say to that and how do you react to it?

“Well, you know, I’m not a name-caller. And in fact, what I focused on and continue to focus on is bringing people together around common sense solutions to these most difficult and oh, by the way, it most difficult issues that are facing people around their kitchen tables every night. And we have great answers for these,” Youngkin replied dodging the question.

“But this thing doesn’t help,” Baier interjected.

“We can actually win over and over again by pressing forward answers to problems,” Youngkin continued speaking over Baier.

“That post doesn’t help,” pushed Baier again.

“Yeah, but, Bret, I’ve just found that calling people names is not the way to, not the way to put forth a good idea,” said Youngkin refusing again to engage with the attack, which many deemed both racist and a veiled threat of violence against McConnell.

“And I think that our ideas, which have really pressed on getting taxes down and funding law enforcement and investing in school choice and making sure that teachers get raises,” continued Youngkin, repeating his pitch.

“And oh, by the way, have a very strong view on what we need to be teaching in our schools, teaching our children how to think, not what to think. And on top of that, commonsense energy policies. Today, this is what I think we need to be doing in order to move our country forward. And that’s what we’re doing in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin concluded as the interview wound down.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

