Fox Segment on Hunter Biden Gets Heated When Co-Host Brings Up Jared and Ivanka: ‘What They Did Is Preposterous’

Hunter Biden and his father’s administration are facing understandable scrutiny over the scheduled sales of paintings by the president’s son, who is expected to attend art shows and meet with potential buyers. The White House has said the buyers will remain anonymous.

Co-hosts of The Five ripped the sales, which one former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics slammed on Friday.

“What’s preventing someone who buys this art from texting Hunter Biden and being like, ‘I bought the art from you,'” Katie Pavlich pointed out. “There’s nothing preventing him to find out who these potential buyers are.”

Greg Gutfeld said the sales are creating a distraction for the Biden administration.

“You’re wondering how much does the White House spend on this particular issue when you have rampant crime, you’ve got the pandemic. You would think… I hate to use the phrase ‘reading the room’ because clearly Hunter can’t read the room. But somebody has to say, ‘Look, you guys, this is really a destructive waste of time. We have all this other stuff going on.'”

Jessica Tarlov said, “I do not think he should be meeting donors,” referring to the prospective art buyers. “There had to be a way to execute this where it would be completely private and maybe it gets found out four, eight years from now. The guy also has to be able to work.”

“Wait a second,” said Jesse Watters. “I thought he was this international businessman with all these of skills with regard to natural gas.”

Watters was likely alluding to the fact that Hunter Biden was formerly a board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which paid him a yearly salary of $1 million while his father was vice president.

Tarlov insisted that the art sale “barely conflicts” with his father’s administration.

“I really wanna say this part. We cannot have this conversation and completely ignore the fact that Trump children – Ivanka and Jared – according to the Citizens for Ethics Investigation [sic] made hundreds of millions of dollars while they were serving in government posts. Ivanka got… dozens of trademarks, including three preliminary trademarks the day she ate with [China’s premier] Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.”

“She’s been in business for two decades!” Watters interrupted.

“Are you kidding me?” said Tarvlov. “If Chelsea Clinton was like, ‘Oh, I’m selling my fancy shoes in China. I had dinner with Xi Jinping…'”

“Those trademarks, they filed for those well before Trump was in the White House,” said Dagen McDowell.

“And they didn’t divest,” said Tarlov. “You guys are not actually defending — just admit it.”

She added, “You guys want me to say Hunter’s a bad boy and you won’t even admit the fact that what they did is preposterous.”

