Fox News Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano has long argued about the judicial merit of the current impeachment proceedings, but Wednesday morning put as fine a point as possible on where he stands. Asked by America’s Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer if he’d vote for impeachment if he were a member of the House of Representatives, Napolitano answered that yes, he would vote FOR impeachment.

Napolitano opened by stating that “Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses,” explaining that “by directing his subordinates to not” participate in the investigation led to articles of impeachment in the three cases that proceeded this ordeal. “We know that from history, every time the House of Representatives has looked at that with respect to a president they found it to be impeachable.” He then added, “reasonable minds cannot disagree without rejecting history and constitutional norm.”

Hemmer followed by asking plainly “if you were in the house would you vote for impeachment?”

“I certainly would,” before joking that he never would be a member of Congress, before adding “but I would on that count.”

Hemmer brought in fellow Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy to rebut Napolitano’s point and argued that the White House took a defensible position by calling the impeachment proceedings a “partisan stunt.”

For Democrats who see clear evidence of President Donald Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors, Fox News Senior Napolitano has been an outlier of insight on Fox News. He has consistently applied his knowledge of constitutional law to the commander in chief and argued against the full-throated defense of the embattled president so prevalent on Fox News opinion programming.

