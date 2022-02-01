Fox’s Bill Hemmer, Lifetime Bengals Fan, Is Starstruck by the Team’s 22-Year-Old Rookie Kicker

A giddy Bill Hemmer could barely contain his excitement Tuesday after introducing Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

McPherson joined America’s Newsroom with Hemmer and co-host Dana Perino less than 48 hours after sending the Bengals to their first Super Bowl trip in 33 years.

McPherson of course didn’t win the game alone. He had a ton of help from second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase and a defense that came alive down three scores with only a few seconds left in the second quarter.

In any event, Hemmer, a longtime Cincinnati fan, welcomed McPherson to the show. He was excited, to say the least.

“Let’s end on a good note,” Hemmer said toward the end of the show. “The sweet sound of the Bengals winning the AFC Championship game.”

Hemmer shared the end of Sunday’s game, in which McPherson ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in overtime —sending Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes and the former’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, home until August.

“First time in 33 years, they’re going back to the big bowl,” Hemmer said. “Upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in OT.”

Hemmer reminded his audience that McPherson ended the Tennessee Titans’ season in the divisional round a week earlier in similar fashion.

“Evan, how you doing?” Hemmer asked the former Florida Gators’ kicker with a grin. “Congratulations to you, and how does it feel?”

“It feels amazing just to give you know give this team what they wanted all along, you know,” McPherson responded. “This was our goal, you know, going throughout the season. So now it’s finally here, we’re all stoked. We’re in the building today, doing a little treatment, a work-out and you know just getting ready to go.”

Perino, an admitted non-sports fan, then shared that she knew McPherson’s name as she watched Sunday’s game, which she noted she knew Hemmer was attending.

After describing the kick, McPherson found himself looking at a very pleased Hemmer.

“Wow, that is great,” Hemmer said. “You’re 22 years young. You’ll be the youngest kicker in the history of the Super Bowl when you land in Los Angeles later this week. Really, really great stuff.”

Hemmer then shared a photo of McPherson with his mother at the game, and commented, “That’s beautiful.”

He concluded the interview with McPherson by stating, “You know what I say, Evan? Two words: One more.”

Hemmer was of course still enjoying himself a day earlier on Fox News.

While he was absent from America’s Newsroom on Monday, the cohost looked a little rough when he joined Perino briefly from home to share his elation over the game.

Watch above, via Fox News.

