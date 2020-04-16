Fox News anchor Bret Baier detailed on Hannity new reporting that “multiple sources” believe the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab before accidentally escaping and infecting the population.

“This is from multiple sources who have been briefed at the beginning part of the origins of China and the beginning of the virus. They’ve also seen documents, open source and classified,” Baier said of his reporting on Hannity Wednesday night. “We’ve asked to see those documents directly, but they are saying that it is increasingly likely, that there is increasing confidence that the virus — Covid-19 — started in a Wuhan lab.”

“Not as a bio-weapon, let’s just be clear about that, there is no one who’s saying this was a bio-weapon,” he clarified, prompting host Sean Hannity to ask, “How would we know that?”

“Well, we wouldn’t, but these sources are not saying that. They’re saying it occurred naturally because China was trying to show that they could be as good or better than the U.S. in handling viruses, discovering viruses, and that this was a botched effort to contain this and it got out to the population,” Baier explained. “So there’s increasing confidence that’s how it starts.”

“They are 100 percent confident that China altered the data, the statistics, they did a lot of things to contain the information,” he concluded. “Meanwhile, they cut down, as you mentioned, travel from Wuhan internally, but left the international flights going, and there obviously is how you have a spread like this.”

