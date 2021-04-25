Fox’s Chris Wallace Grills Kevin McCarthy Over Rumored ‘Witness Tampering’ Phone Call With Trump Over Capitol Riots

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), spoke about his conversations with former President Donald Trump during and after the January 6th riots at the Capitol.

During the storming of the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy allegedly implored Trump to call off the rioters in a phone call, and Trump responded “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked McCarthy if that’s what happened during an interview on Fox News Sunday, though the congressman refused to give the question a straight answer.

“I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on,” McCarthy said. “When he ended the call, he was telling me he will put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did. He put a video out later.

Wallace pointed out that the president’s message to his supporters was put out “quite a lot later,” and “it was a pretty weak video.” He asked once more if Trump admonished McCarthy during their call, and again, McCarthy dodged the question.

“My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president,” he said. “I engaged in the idea that we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that moment in time, the president said he would help.”

Wallace noted that the Capitol insurrection remains under investigation and he asked McCarthy about a rumored phone call between him and Trump discussing their communications.

“Has the president ever reached out to you since that report came out to discuss what you and he talked about in the January 6 phone call and did you say to him ‘I can’t because we are under oath?'” Wallace asked.

“That’s never happened,” McCarthy said. “Never even close.”

“And if it did happen, you would agree that would be witness tampering?” Wallace asked.

“Yeah, but never happened,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also responded to former President George W. Bush’s comments about the modern Republican party. On Tuesday Bush said the modern GOP is “isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent nativist.”

He said that “we stand up to those” voices that push these viewpoints. McCarthy recently subtweeted Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the leaking of her planned America First Caucus.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

