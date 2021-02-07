Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment during MediaBuzz on Sunday to address the cancellation of Lou Dobbs’ program.

Lou Dobbs Tonight was cancelled in the wake of a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by Smartmatic against Fox, that named some individual hosts, including Dobbs, for baseless claims about the 2020 election. Fox News said of the lawsuit, “FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Kurtz addressed both the lawsuit and Dobbs in a segment Sunday that also touched on media controversies involving the New York Times.

He brought up Dobbs as he reported, “On Friday, Fox Business Network announced it is canceling Lou Dobbs tonight, the network’s highest rating show. I’ve known Lou as a talented broadcaster for decades. He was controversial at CNN. He’s been controversial in the decade he’s been here.”

Fox confirmed the cancellation in a statement Friday that said, “As we said in October, FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business – this is part of those planned changes. A new 5PM program will be announced in the near future.”

Kurtz added, “Dobbs became one of the most passionate defenders of Donald Trump during his presidency, and of his claims of election fraud… In my opinion, Dobbs sometimes went too far. But that was his right as an opinion host, and it’s Fox’s right to decide its programming. I want to wish Lou the best in the future.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]