Fox News’ Dana Perino pressed Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Wednesday on why President Donald Trump is advancing a conspiracy theory that Joe Scarborough is a murderer.

As Murtaugh joined The Daily Briefing to slam Twitter for fact-checking Trump’s false statements about mail-in voter fraud, Perino turned the conversation to Trump’s groundless claims that Scarborough had a hand in the death of his former congressional staffer, Lori Klausutis. Trump has produced no evidence to contradict the autopsy findings that Klausutis died after an undiagnosed heart condition caused her to hit her head, and as Perino brought all of this up, she asked Murtaugh “How does this help the president win an election in November?”

His response:

I think most Americans have a clear understanding of the way President Trump uses Twitter. He’s got a long-standing feud with Joe Scarborough, I don’t think that’s a secret to anybody else. Twitter is a way for the president to connect with his voters. We hear all the time from the president’s supporters that they like the way that the president expresses himself on Twitter because they say ‘here’s a guy who finally says the things out loud that I’m thinking myself.’ President Trump is his own guy, he is who he is, and I don’t think that there are too many Americans who are not familiar with the way that he uses Twitter. So I think all of that is already calculated in when Americans will choose their president this coming November.

Perino followed up by noting that Klausutis’ widowed husband is asking Twitter to take Trump’s tweets down for their perversion of his wife’s memory.

“Does it give you any pause about the widower of the young woman who is asking the president to stop because he says that sullying her memory unnecessarily?” she asked.

“I’m not going to get out ahead of the president,” Murtaugh answered. “He’s got this ongoing feud with Joe Scarborough and I think it’s plain to see for everybody.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]