Fox’s Steve Doocy Dejected By Razor Wire Surrounding Capitol: ‘One of the Saddest Things I Have Ever Seen’

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy genuinely lamented the unprecedented security surrounding next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Following Trump supporters’ deadly Capitol attack on January 6th and ongoing threats of continued violence by right-wing extremists, the security detail in Washington D.C. is like never before. 20,000 members of the National Guard from seven states are reportedly descending into the nation’s capital to keep individuals safe. A temporary fence, completely with razorwire, has been erected around the Capitol building perimeter.

“As you look at that, though, and you saw the razor wire in one of the earlier shots,” Doocy noted, “this is one of the saddest things I have ever seen.” Doocy has been in the political news game now for decades, which he referenced, saying I love going … I have been to like four or five or six inaugurations, and I just love it.”

“Because you have got people who are so excited they have come from all across the country to see, you know, a new president being inaugurated to lead the nation,” he added. “And I have seen Democrats, I have seen Republicans. I have seen tens of thousands of people so excited, and nobody is there. This is just a sad time in our history.”

