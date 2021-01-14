The National Mall will be closed to the public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, according to a CNN report.

“This is clearly a response to the heightened security alert in the nation’s Capitol amid the growing threats from domestic extremists,” Kate Bolduan reported Thursday.

CNN’s Pete Muntean, who was reporting from D.C.’s deserted Constitution Avenue, additionally noted that anybody that attends President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be blocked by a massive wall.

“The 20,000 National Guardsman who are arriving here in Washington right now,” he added, panning to several troops standing nearby. “The security threat is real, according to the Secret Service, which is now leading the security operation for this upcoming inauguration.”

An official told CNN that there will also be no screens for the public to watch on, no toilets, and no panels for people stand on.

“The Pentagon said it is concerned about improvised explosive devices, more pipe bombs like those found outside of the RNC and the DNC,” Muntean added, noting that the head of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the threats are real.

“As the mayor has encouraged residents as she has encouraged visitors from around the country — we’re not asking people to come to D.C. for this,” said Chief Robert Contee of the event. “There is a major security threat and we are working to mitigate those threats so again we are just really intently focused on the job that is at hand.”

